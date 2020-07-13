Andaman & Nicobar Island, July 13: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit 153 km north of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Island on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremors were felt during the wee hours of Monday.

Last month, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit near Diglipur of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. On July 11, a quake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Hindukush region. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property because of the earthquake. Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale Hits Hindukush Region.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred today at 02:36:53 IST, 153 km north of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island: National Centre for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

According to a Livemint report, seismologists are increasingly worried about at least one big Himalayan earthquake that is “overdue in the region” and have cautioned that both mountain towns like Shimla as well as cities in the plains like New Delhi are woefully unprepared for a mega-quake.

