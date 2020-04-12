Earthquake in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal Tweets 'Hope Everyone is Safe'

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 12: Moments after Earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal prayed for the safety of the residents. Tremors of 3.5 magnitude on Richter Scale struck the national capital at around 5:45 pm.

Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you.” According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the epicentre of the earthquake was located in NCT Delhi, at a depth of eight km. Earthquake in Delhi: Quake Measuring 3.5 on Richter Scale Jolts National Capital, Tremors Felt in NCR And Neighbouring Areas.

Arvind Kejriwal's tweet:

Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 12, 2020

Satyanarayan Pradhan, the DG of National Disaster Response Force, tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5 just happened in Delhi NCR. Occurred on:12-04-2020, 17:45:03 IST, Latitude: 28.7 N and Longitude: 77.2 E, Depth: 8 Km, Region: NCT Delhi."

Tweet by Satyanarayan Pradhan:

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5 just happened in Delhi NCR DETAILS OF EARTHQUAKE 👇 Occurred on:12-04-2020, 17:45:03 IST, Lat:28.7 N & Long: 77.2 E, Depth: 8 Km, Region: NCT Delhi.@NDRFHQ @ndmaindia — ѕαtчα prαdhαnसत्यनारायण प्रधान ସତ୍ଯ ପ୍ରଧାନ-DG NDRF (@satyaprad1) April 12, 2020

Tremors were also felt in some areas of the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana. There are no reports of any collateral damage due to the earthquake.