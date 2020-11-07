Gandhinagar, July 11: A low-to-mild intensity earthquake was reported in parts of Gujarat on Saturday. The tremors were felt in mid-afternoon, with jolts being reported in at least the two major cities of Surat and Bharuch. No injuries or damage to properties was recorded by the time preliminary reports had emerged. What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves? Know Everything About This Natural Occurrence.

The intensity of the earthquake, according to the National Center for Seismology, was measured as 4.2 magnitude on the richter scale. The quake had struck at 3:39 pm, the seismic agency said in a statement.

"Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred in Bharuch, Gujarat at 1539 hours," the update from the National Center for Seismology read.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred in Bharuch, Gujarat at 1539 hours: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/o6bsNvDdbz — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

The earthquake in Gujarat came roughly 12 hours after similar tremors were reported in Jammu & Kashmir. The quake had struck the Pahalgam region, located close to Anantnag district. The tremors were felt at 4:29 am in the morning, and the magnitude was measured as 4.1 on the richter scale. No loss of lives or properties was reported.

