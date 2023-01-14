Shimla, January 14: Two earthquakes, one of a medium intensity measuring 3.2 magnitude on the Richter scale, hit Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on early Saturday, the state disaster response department said. Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.2 on Richter Scale Hits Chamba District, No Casualty Reported.

The earthquake hit at 5.10 a.m. and 5.17 a.m. The epicentre of the medium intensity quake was Dhar Saraur, 22 km from Dharamsala town, at a depth of 5 km.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2023 08:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).