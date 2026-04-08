Bhopal/Barwani April 8: A light earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on Richter scale struck the Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, sending brief tremors across the region but causing no reported damage or casualties. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 12:48:53 IST with its epicentre located nearly 21 km southwest of Barwani town. The focal depth was recorded at 10 km. The tremors were primarily felt in the Anjad police station area, particularly in the village of Mohipura.

The Bhopal weather centre also said, "Earthquake of Magnitude 3.6 occured at 12:48:53 IST of today (Afternoon) on Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh's Badwani (Geographical Location 21.868° N, 74.790° E) with epicentre depth of 10 km." Local residents reported feeling mild tremors that lasted for about two minutes. Many people stepped out of their homes as a precautionary measure, though panic remained minimal due to the earthquake's low intensity. Officials from the district administration confirmed that no injuries or structural damage have been reported so far. Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, Srinagar and Chandigarh.

The earthquake originated in the lower Narmada basin region, an area known for occasional mild seismic activity. "This was a minor tremor typical of the region. People are advised to remain calm and follow standard safety protocols in case of aftershocks," a senior district official said. Earthquake experts noted that magnitude 3.6 quakes are generally not destructive, especially at this shallow depth, but can be felt within a limited radius. Barwani lies about 145 km southwest of Indore, and some residents in nearby areas also reported sensing the vibrations. Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 Strikes Indian Ocean.

Madhya Pradesh falls under seismic Zone III as per the Bureau of Indian Standards, indicating moderate risk. Authorities have urged citizens to stay alert and avoid spreading unverified information. The NCS continues to monitor the situation closely. Residents are advised to keep emergency kits ready and follow updates from official sources.

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