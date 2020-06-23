Akola, June 23: Low-intensity tremors were felt in Maharashtra’s Akola district on Tuesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred at 129 kilometres South of Akola district of the state. On the Richter Scale, the magnitude of the earthquake was measured at 3.3. Earthquake in Mumbai: Quake Measuring 2.5 on Richter Scale Reported 103 km North of Financial Capital in Maharashtra.

Tremors were felt at around 5:28 pm. Till now, there are no reports of any collateral damage or injury in the quake. Panic gripped the area after the tremors. As a precautionary measure, people came out of their houses. More details are still awaited. Earthquake in Maharashtra: Quake of Magnitude 4.8 Hits Satara Region.

Tweet by ANI:

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale occurred 129 km South of Akola in Maharashtra at 17:28:07 IST: National Centre for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

Akola is a city in Vidarbha region in the state of Maharashtra. It is around 580 Km from state capital Mumbai. On the north, Akola is bordered by the Melghat Hills and forest region.

