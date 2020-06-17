Earthquake in Mumbai: Quake Measuring 2.5 on Richter Scale Reported 103 km North of Financial Capital in Maharashtra

Mumbai, June 16: An earthquake of 2.5 magnitude was recorded 103 km north of Mumbai, Maharashtra at around 11:51 am, according to the National Center for Seismology. More details on this news are awaited. News of earthquakes taking place is being reported quite frequently over the last few months.

On Monday, an earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded near Rajkot city in southern Gujarat, the second in the last 24 hours, The earthquake hit the western state at 12:57 pm and the epicentre was 82km northwest of Rajkot. On Sunday, the Kutch area recorded an earthquake of 5.5 magnitude on the Richter scale at 8:13pm with the epicentre being at 118km north-north-west of Rajkot. Earthquakes in Delhi-NCR: 11 Quakes Have Been Reported in The Region In 2 Months.

On Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Tuesday, Reportedly, it was the third to hit the union territory in three days. There were no reports of any damage. The earthquake occurred at 7 AM and its epicenter was in Tajikistan, according to the officials.

