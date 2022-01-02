Tamil Nadu, January 1: Officials of the Idol wing of CID have recovered an antique emerald Shiva Lingam claimed to be worth Rs 5 crore from a bank locker of a man in Thanjavur on Thursday. The raid was conducted based on a tip-off that antique and rare idols were hoarded at a house in Thanjavur.

During the investigation, N.S. Arun, son of N.A. Samiyappan told investigating officers that his father has kept an emerald Shiva Lingam in a bank locker. However, he failed to procure the documentary evidence. Following which Idol Wing police seized the emerald Shiva Lingam and registered a case. The Idol wing of CID police has launched a probe into the matter. Chennai Customs Seize 400-Year-Old Nrityaganapathi Idol Being Exported From Kancheepuram.

It is suspected that the emerald Shiva Lingam belongs to the Shiva temple in Tirukkuvalai which reportedly went missing from the temple in 2016. The emerald Shiva Lingam is 8cm tall and weighs up to 500 gm, and is said to be 1000 years old. A scientific investigation will be performed to ascertain its age and the temple to which it belongs, said the police.

