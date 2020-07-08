New Delhi, July 8: The Cabinet has approved the extension of EPF contribution of both employer and employee (12 percent each) by the government for another three months from June to August 2020, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday. About 72.22 lakh workers working in 3.67 lakh establishments will be benefited. The government will spend around Rs 4,860 crore for this purpose. PF, EPF Contribution by Employee As Well As Employer Reduced From 12% to 10% For Next 3 Months to Increase Take Home Salary, Announces Nirmala Sitharaman.

The extension has been announced under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The government is contributing employers and employees contributions of 24 percent of basic wages for those establishments that have up to 100 employees and 90 percent of whom earn under Rs 15,000 monthly wage since March. Employees Provident Fund Rate to Be Slashed? AITUC Opposes EPF Interest Reduction Below 8.5%.

Govt to Pay EPF Contribution of Employee As Well As Employer Till August 2020:

In May, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the extension of the benefit under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) for three months, where the government would contribute entire 24 percent of EPF contributions till August.

