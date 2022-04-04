New Delhi, April 4: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday during which he is likely to apprise the latter about the economic crisis in Sri Lanka and the political instability in Pakistan.

Sri Lanka has plunged into its worst-ever economic crisis. The severe shortage of foreign currency has left island nation unable to pay for essential imports, including fuel, leading to debilitating power cuts lasting up to 13 hours.

Following the resignation of the Sri Lankan Cabinet on Sunday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday invited all political parties, including the opposition, to accept ministerial posts and to help to resolve the ongoing economic crisis. India's Forex Reserves Rise by $394 Million to $631.92 Billion.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is facing political instability after Prime Minister Imran Khan avoided an ouster attempt and announced fresh elections after dissolving Parliament. India in Favour of Resolving Disputes Through Diplomacy, Says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

It fuelled anger among the opposition and deepened the country's political crisis. The opposition called this act as treasonous and vowed to fight.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2022 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).