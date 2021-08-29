Mumbai, August 29: Fugitive gangster Fahim Ahmed Sharif alias Fahim Machmach, a close aide of Darood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel, has died after contracting coronavirus (COVID-19), according to reports. Fahim Machmach, who used to make extortion calls on instructions of Chhota Shakeel, died in Karachi late on Friday night, reports said. He was known to be a telephone operator of Chhota Shakeel. Mumbai: Fugitive Gangster Fahim Machmach's Aide Arrested from Byculla With Firearm and Five Bullets.

A few days ago, Machmach was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi after he experienced breathing issues, Times of India reported quoting sources. He later tested positive for COVID-19 and died of multiple organ failure. He was buried in Karachi on Saturday morning. Machmach's family in Mumbai came to know about his death through Chhota Shakeel, TOI added. Tiger Memon, Chhota Shakeel, Hafiz Saeed's Brother-in-Law Among 18 People Declared Terrorists Under UAPA by India; Check Full List Here.

According to a report by India Today, Chhota Shakeel claimed that Machmach died of a heart attack in South Africa. "We have heard that Machmach is dead and that he died due to Covid complications. This has been confirmed by some sources already," a top police officer was quoted as saying. Machmach was wanted in 40 extortion cases in Mumbai and other parts of India.

Machmach came under the scanner of police around 1998 after communal riots in Mumbai. He was allegedly involved in one of two attacks on former mayor Milind Vaidya in 1999 in Mahim. In 2003, Machmach, on behalf of Chhota Shakeel, allegedly abused a builder when he had refused to pay extortion money. Around the same time, he reportedly fled to Dubai and later shifted to Karachi with Chhota Shakeel.

