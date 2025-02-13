Faridabad, February 13: A 56-year-old domestic worker was allegedly raped inside a private bus by its driver in Faridabad’s Sector 17 on February 9. The conductor, who stood guard during the crime, has also been arrested. The woman was waiting for transportation around 6 PM on the Sector 17 bypass road to return home to Sector 56 when a white bus stopped, and the driver offered her a ride.

Upon boarding, she realised she was the only passenger, reported TOI. When she questioned the conductor, he assured her that more passengers would join along the route. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Rapes 17-Year-Old Girl, Shares Sex Assault Video on WhatsApp in Bhiwandi; 3 Including Another Minor Girl Arrested for Blackmail.

However, the driver soon diverted the bus to an isolated spot. The conductor closed the windows while the driver sexually assaulted the woman. After committing the crime, the accused dropped her back at Sector 17, threatening her with dire consequences if she reported the incident. Mumbai Shocker: Neighbour Rapes 4-Year-Old Girl After Finding Her Alone At Her Home on New Year’s Eve, Arrested.

Despite the threats, the woman approached the police, who registered a case under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector 17 police station. A medical examination was conducted, and an investigation was launched by the women’s police station in Sector 16. CCTV footage revealed that the bus was used to transport employees of a private company in Gurgaon.

The driver, Roshan Lal (35) from Jaipur, and conductor Nanhe from Badaun, UP, were arrested on Tuesday. Both were presented in court and remanded in judicial custody. The police have also seized the bus used in the crime.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2025 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).