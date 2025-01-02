Mumbai, January 2: A 28-year-old man was arrested in Mumbai's eastern suburbs on Wednesday for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl on New Year’s Eve. The incident occurred while the girl's parents were away, and the accused, who lived in an adjacent flat, reportedly knew she would be alone at home.

He approached her under the pretext of caring for her around 7:30 PM, suggesting they go to his residence to play games, where he then raped her and threatened her to remain silent about the incident. Navsari Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Girl 3 Times Within 5 Hours After Consuming Sex Enhancement Pills in Gujarat, Sentenced to Life Imprisonment.

The girl revealed the assault to her mother upon her return home, prompting the mother to contact her husband and subsequently report the matter to the police. An FIR was registered against the accused under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following a medical examination that confirmed the assault, police apprehended him at his residence. Kolkata Shocker: College Student Rapes Classmate After Intoxicating Her in West Bengal, Arrested.

The accused was presented in court and remanded into police custody while investigations continue. Authorities are also looking into whether he had previously assaulted the girl.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

