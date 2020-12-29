Chandigarh, December 29: Sukhdev Singh, a 63-year-old farmer from Guram village in Punjab, reportedly died of cardiac arrest outside the residence of BJP's Barnala unit president, Yadwinder Singh Shanty while protesting against the farm laws on Monday. Singh was a member of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan). After complaints of uneasiness, he was rushed to the Barnala civil hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Farmers' Protest: 32-Year-Old Farmer From Sonipat Found Dead at Tikri Border Allegedly Due to Cold Weather.

Singh and other members of BKU (Ugrahan) were reportedly doing a meeting to discuss further course of action at the protest site when he suffered from cardiac arrest. “We were holding a meeting outside BJP district president Yadwinder Shunty’ residence when Sukhdev Singh started feeling uneasy and was taken to Barnala civil hospital, where he was declared dead," Jarnail Singh Badra, BKU (Urgahan) General Secretary, Barnala told Times of India. Farmers' Protest: Farmer From Punjab Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest During the Ongoing Protests in Delhi.

Badra demanded that state government should provide compensation for his family. Singh is survived by his wife and a son. The family's only source of income is four acres of land that it owns. He was reportedly an active participant in farmers' protest against the Centre's farm laws passed in the parliament in September.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2020 11:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).