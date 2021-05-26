Chandigarh, May 26: Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws across Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday observed as a 'Black Day' to mark six months of the agitation.

At most of the places, both in rural and urban areas, farmers staged protests against the controversial farm laws. They put up black flags atop their houses and burnt effigies of Central government leaders.

In a Bhiwani village in Haryana, farmers burnt the effigy of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting since November last year on Delhi borders against the agricultural laws.

Heavy police presence could be seen at various places in Haryana and Punjab to maintain law and other in view of the protests. There was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the states. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a former ally of the BJP, participated in the protest.

"As the Kisan Andolan completes six months today, I again urge the Centre to deal compassionately with farmers and repeal the black laws," said SAD President Sukhbir Badal, who hoisted a black flag atop his residence in his native village Badal in Punjab's Bathinda district.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2021 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).