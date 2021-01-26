Chandigarh, January 26: Perturbed over the "shocking scenes" of violence in the national capital, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday appealed to the farmers to vacate Delhi and return to the borders.

"Shocking scenes in Delhi. The violence by some elements is unacceptable," the Chief Minister said in a tweet. Farmers' Tractor Rally on January 26 Updates: Internet Services Suspended in Border Areas of Delhi After Ongoing Agitation Turns Violent; Here's What We Know So Far.

Shocking scenes in Delhi. The violence by some elements is unacceptable. It'll negate goodwill generated by peacefully protesting farmers. Kisan leaders have disassociated themselves & suspended #TractorRally. I urge all genuine farmers to vacate Delhi & return to borders. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 26, 2021

"It'll negate goodwill generated by peacefully protesting farmers. The farmer leaders have disassociated themselves and suspended tractor rally. I urge all genuine farmers to vacate Delhi and return to borders," he said.

Protesting farmers swarmed the Red Fort in Delhi during the tractor rally on the Republic Day even as the police tried to prevent them from driving towards central Delhi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2021 06:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).