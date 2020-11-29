Production agency Creative Iris elevates UK bridal industry standards by directing and editing enormous, lavish cinematographic wedding films for clients from all cultural backgrounds. The agency manages every last detail from pre to post-production to engineer and captivate flawless once in a lifetime moments during your special occasion. Creative Iris sees itself as the trendsetter in this modern world and provides its sui generis service for interracial marriages, thus promoting interracial amity.

The different variants of videos shot by the company are edited in a way that the audience succumbs to, and gets engulfed by, the enthralling rehash process. The final file presented by the service is always a work of cinematic art. With avant-garde equipment at their disposal, inclusive of drones and gimbals, the team makes sure that all wide angles are utilised in the process and that no outlier is left uncovered.

About Creative Iris

Creative Iris is the brainchild of a prolific entrepreneur, Mohammed Hassan, that sprouted into

existence in 2016. The ambitious face behind this enterprise personally manages the event with his directive to give the wedding a special touch of luxury. He extricates events from their

breathless ambience and garboil, events that seem to float and quiver in mid-air, and

rejuvenates with avant-garde styles. He is also a film director and producer who has previously worked alongside well-known actor Simon Fisher Becker, known for his role in Harry Potter. Lets Not forget to highlight the A list clientele Creative iris joined force with over the last few years, from London Fashion Week, ministry of sound, amazon and many more.

To learn more about Creative Iris or to book a wedding shoot, please visit

https://www.creativeirisfilms.com/ or https://www.instagram.com/creative.iris/

Email : Creativeirisfilms@gmail.com

