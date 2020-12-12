Hyderabad, Dec 12: Several workers in Telangana were injured when a major fire broke out on Saturday in a chemical factory in an industrial area of Hyderabad.

The blaze was reported at 1.30 p.m. from the Vindhya Organics factory in the Bollaram industrial area of Sangareddy district. Massive clouds of dark smoke was seen billowing out from the factory premises as people were rushing away from the vicinity in panic.

Eight people with burn injuries were rushed to a nearby hospital, of whom two were reported to be critical.

Operations was still underway to douse the fire and rescue those reportedly trapped inside the factory.

Fire tenders were rushed in from Kukatpally, Patancheru, and Miyapur areas from the adjoining areas.

Police officials attributed the blaze to a chemical solvent that caught fire. "Operation to rescue people possibly trapped inside the factory is underway," they said.

