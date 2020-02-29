FIRs Against 133 People for Irregularities in Conducting UP Board Exams, Action Pending Against Schools

UP Board Exams. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Lucknow, February 29: Amid board exams in the state, FIRs have been registered against 133 people and schools are being identified by the Department of Secondary Education where the sanctity of the examination is being affected, said Principal Secretary, Secondary Education, Aradhana Shukla.

In this regard, action is being taken against 29 schools to withdraw their recognition for not conducting examinations peacefully. Shukla informed that apart from this, other schools are also being investigated and they are being identified. Action will be taken against them for withdrawal of recognition and an FIR will be registered against the guilty.