Mumbai, October 31: In an unfortunate incident that took place in Kolkata, a man succumbed to an infection which was triggered by a flesh-eating bacteria. Reportedly, the man breathed his last on Friday night at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) in Kolkata. According to reports, the flesh-eating bacteria is a rare infection which affects the skin and the tissues below it.

Also called necrotizing fasciitis, the infection spreads rapidly and can kill a person if not diagnosed and treated on time. According to a report in the Times of India, the deceased has been identified as Mrinmoy Roy. Police officials said that the deceased sustained an injury a few ago when he fell from a train. Pigeons Turn Into 'Zombie'! Highly Infectious Disease Leaves Pigeons With Twisted Necks in UK, Terrifying Video Goes Viral.

During the incident, an iron rod has gashed the man's lower hip region. Roy, who was undergoing treatment was rushed to RGKMCH when his condition deteriorated. However, doctors said it was too late as his had become worse. Himansu Roy, surgery professor said, "The patient was in severe respiratory distress and in a very toxic condition. We immediately admitted him in the surgery intensive care unit (SICU), put him on ventilation and started treatment without any delay."

The doctor conducted a thorough investigation which confirmed that the patient had necrotizing fasciitis. Shockingly, the flesh-eating bacteria had already eaten his lower limb and the genital region. "By the time we got the patient, the deadly bacteria had already infected him severely. The organisms had already entered the soft tissues through the breach in the skin. Despite the best of antibiotics and other supportive therapy, he did not survive," Roy added. Dolphins, Which Started Disappearing From Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh Due to Pollution, Come Back As Water Quality Improves.

The doctor also said necrotizing fasciitis attacks the blood vessels which causing thrombosis which then leads to obstruction of blood supply to the tissues, fascia and muscles. He said that the flesh-eating bacteria is so severe that it cuts off complete blood supply in the body. Doctors also said that since the deceased was an alcoholic, he had a poor immunity. Speaking to the TOI, microbiologist Bhaskar Narayan Chaudhuri said that the rare infection triggers local inflammation which compresses the capillaries supplying blood (carrying oxygen) to the tissues.

"This results in cell death and tissue damage or necrosis. This may involve the muscles, too, and it seems that the bacteria are 'eating' through the flesh. Hence, those are sometimes termed as 'flesh eating bacteria'." he added. Notably, the death certificate of the deceased stated that he died due to multi-organ failure in a case of sepsis that was caused by necrotizing fasciitis. So the question is what is Necrotizing Fasciitis and how does it spread. Houdini, Escaped 7-Foot-Long King Cobra, Crawls Back by Itself to Its Home in Swedish Zoo.

What Is Necrotizing Fasciitis? All You Need To Know

In simple terms Necrotizing Fasciitis is rare infection which quickly spread in the body and can cause death if not treated quickly. In medical terms, an accurate diagnosis, rapid antibiotic treatment, and prompt surgery are some of the ways in which the infection can be stopped from spreading in the body. Its symptoms include red, warm, or swollen skin. Besides, acute pain after after an injury or surgery could also be a symptom of necrotizing fasciitis.

The bacteria can easily enter the body if there are breaks in the skin which could be due to cuts, scrapes, burns, an insect bite or even punctured or surgical wounds. Interestingly, the symptoms of the rare infection can often be confusing as the disease spreads quickly.

