Indore, May 16: Cases of fraud continue to rise. Fraudsters find ways to dupe gullible people of their hard-earned money. In one such case, a 72-year-old retired bank employee was duped of Rs 2 lakh by his daughter’s friend by promising handsome returns in an online business through multi-level marketing.

TOI reported that the victims is Vinay Kumar Oberoi while the accused is Neelam Ahirwar. The accused is a resident of Gomti Nagar Extension in Uttar Pradesh. Ahirwar had came in contact with Oberoi's daughter through social media. ‘Click Farm’ Fraud Case: Uttar Pradesh Man Duped of Rs 22 Lakh on Pretext of Heavy Profits.

After they became friends, Neelam told Vinay’s daughter about a multi-level marketing company and said that they would get heavy returns on investment in the product. She made her speak to Vinay and Neelam explained the working and model of the company. She also said that he would be able to earn profits online while sitting at home through a chain system. After getting convinced, Oberoi invested in the company. Vinay invested in the business but when he did not receive any profits, he asked Neelam to return his money. She, however, refused to do so and stopped receiving their calls. Income Tax Refund Fraud: Techie Accused of Siphoning Off Huge Amounts of Money From IT Department Arrested by Bengaluru Police.

The victim approached the police on Saturday and lodged a complaint against Ahirwar. Based on the victim's complaint, the police registered a case of fraud against the accused.

Police said based on the bank details provided by her on which the amount was transferred, they were looking for the accused woman.

This comes after a man in Uttar Pradesh has been duped of Rs 22 lakh. According to the FIR lodged with the Cyber Police station in Gomti Nagar, the victim got a message offering him money in lieu of simple task work, on his WhatsApp. Soon after, he was added to a Telegram group.

The work involved clicking 'likes' on sites and links. He had a talk with one of the staff of the company offering the job and was given Rs 3,000 as profit for the work. However, he ended up losing Rs 22 lakh.

