Chandigarh, August 27: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to strictly enforce the closure of liquor shops in the state by 6:30 pm, as per the existing guidelines. The Chief Minister announced the decision in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Earlier this week, shopkeepers and traders in five worst-affected districts of Punjab criticised the state government for allowing only 50 percent shops dealing in non-essential items to remain open. These shopkeepers said their business would be further hit. Punjab: 27.7% People in Containment Zones Found To be Positive For COVID-19 Antibodies.

The coronavirus tally in Punjab mounted to 46,090 with 1,513 new cases on Wednesday while the death toll from COVID-19 rose to 1,219 in Punjab with 41 more fatalities. Ludhiana was the worst-hit district with 472 new cases, Patiala with 237, Jalandhar with 147 among others. The state health bulletin stated that there are 14,640 active COVID-19 cases in the state.  Punjab Imposes More Restrictions in Jalandhar, Ludhiana And Patiala Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases.

Here's the tweet:

The state government had on August 20, directed deputy commissioners of Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala and Mohali districts, to allow only 50 percent of the non-essential shops to open on a daily basis. The shopkeepers also expressed their displeasure as their shops remain closed even on weekends owing to the weekend lockdown in the state. The Amarinder Singh-led government in Punjab had decided to extend the weekend lockdown and night curfew by two hours from 7 pm till 5 am in all cities and towns in the wake of rising coronavirus cases.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2020 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).