Chandigarh, August 27: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to strictly enforce the closure of liquor shops in the state by 6:30 pm, as per the existing guidelines. The Chief Minister announced the decision in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Earlier this week, shopkeepers and traders in five worst-affected districts of Punjab criticised the state government for allowing only 50 percent shops dealing in non-essential items to remain open. These shopkeepers said their business would be further hit. Punjab: 27.7% People in Containment Zones Found To be Positive For COVID-19 Antibodies.

The coronavirus tally in Punjab mounted to 46,090 with 1,513 new cases on Wednesday while the death toll from COVID-19 rose to 1,219 in Punjab with 41 more fatalities. Ludhiana was the worst-hit district with 472 new cases, Patiala with 237, Jalandhar with 147 among others. The state health bulletin stated that there are 14,640 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Punjab Imposes More Restrictions in Jalandhar, Ludhiana And Patiala Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases.

Here's the tweet:

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh directs the DGP to strictly enforce the closure of liquor shops in the state by 6.30 pm, as per the existing guidelines, to curb the spread of #COVID19 in the state. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/TbXbgTQLKC — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

The state government had on August 20, directed deputy commissioners of Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala and Mohali districts, to allow only 50 percent of the non-essential shops to open on a daily basis. The shopkeepers also expressed their displeasure as their shops remain closed even on weekends owing to the weekend lockdown in the state. The Amarinder Singh-led government in Punjab had decided to extend the weekend lockdown and night curfew by two hours from 7 pm till 5 am in all cities and towns in the wake of rising coronavirus cases.

