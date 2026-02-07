Mumbai, February 7: The Maharashtra Police Recruitment Board has released the Physical Endurance Test (PET) admit cards for Maharashtra Police Bharti 2026. Candidates who have applied for constable and driver posts can now download their hall tickets from the official recruitment portal. The physical tests will be conducted at multiple designated centres across Maharashtra and form a crucial stage in the selection process.

Steps to Download Maharashtra Police Bharti PET Admit Card 2026

• Visit the official website policerecruitment2025.mahait.org

• Click on the Maharashtra Police Bharti 2026 admit card link

• Log in using your registration number/application ID and date of birth

• Download the admit card and take at least two colour printouts

Candidates must ensure that their name, photograph, signature, test venue and reporting time are clearly visible on the printed hall ticket.

The admit card is mandatory for entry into the physical test venue. Along with the hall ticket, candidates must carry a valid government-issued photo ID, such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card or Voter ID. The recruitment board has strictly advised candidates to reach the venue well before the reporting time, as late entry will not be allowed under any circumstances. How To Apply for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026?

The physical endurance test assesses a candidate’s fitness, stamina and suitability for police service. Events generally include long-distance running, sprint races and shot put. Candidates are advised to wear proper sports attire and suitable running shoes for safety and better performance. BSNL SET Recruitment 2026 Begins: Check Eligibility, Salary, Important Dates.

The Maharashtra Police Bharti 2026 drive aims to fill a large number of vacancies to strengthen law enforcement across the state. Candidates who qualify the physical test will be eligible for the written examination, followed by medical tests and document verification, with the final merit list based on overall performance.

