Hyderabad, July 13: Yet another leader of the opposition Congress party in Telangana died of Coronavirus on Monday.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) secretary G. Narendra Yadav succumbed to the virus at a private hospital in Hyderabad, where he was admitted a few days ago.

Yadav had recently participated in various programmes to distribute aid among poor hit hard by the lockdown. Agra BJP Youth Wing Leader Parmesh Rao Dies Due to Coronavirus.

Yadav's family members were tested for COVID-19. As the leader had participated in the party programmes held at party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan in recent days, efforts were on to trace those who had come in contact with him.

"It is shocking and saddening that one of our active senior leaders Narendra Yadav died due to COVID-19. May his soul rest in peace and condolences to his family and friends... His death is a great loss to the party," tweeted party spokesman Dr Sravan Dasoju.

Yadav is the second party leader to die of COVID-19 in a week. Earlier, former chairman of minority cell of party in undivided Andhra Pradesh, Mohammed Sirajuddin succumbed to the virus.

He died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Hyderabad on July 6.

His wife and brother had also tested positive for the virus.

COVID-19 had earlier claimed the life of a leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Bhasker Mudiraj, party president of Mettuguda division in Hyderabad, succumbed to the infection at government-run Fever hospital.

His family had alleged that he was taken to many private hospitals but they refused to admit him as his test reports were awaited.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Deputy Speaker of Telangana Assembly Padma Rao and three other legislators of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had recently tested positive for COVID-19. All of them have recovered.

