Agra BJP Youth Wing Leader Parmesh Rao Dies Due to Coronavirus

Parmesh Rao Maratha (Photo Credits: Facebook/Vijay Shivhare)

Agra, May 14: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) youth wing leader of Agra Parmesh Rao Maratha died due to coronavirus on Thursday. He was undergoing treatment for at SN Medical College in the district after he was tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, Rao’s health deteriorated on Thursday morning. His death triggered shock waves among BJP leaders. Badruddin Sheikh, Senior Gujarat Congress Leader, Municipal Corporator & Former Opposition Leader Dies Fighting COVID-19.

Former BJP Chief of Agra Vijay Shivhare expressed grief over Roa’s death. In his Facebook post, Shivhare said that he received shocking news about Rao’s death in the morning. He also expressed condolences to the bereaved family. Agra is the worst-hit district of Uttar Pradesh. In this district, over 780 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus so far. Twenty-six people also succumbed to COVID-19. India's COVID-19 Tally Jumps to Over 78,000 With 3,722 New Cases and 134 Deaths in Last 24 Hours.

Vijay Shivhare's Facebook Post:

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, 3,729 people have contracted COVID-19 until now. The deadly virus also claimed 83 lives in the state. More than 1,900 COVID-19 patients have also recovered in Uttar Pradesh. On Thursday, the tally of COVID-19 cases in India surged to over 78,000. Out of the total 78,003 cases, a total of 26,235 patients have been discharged. The remainder includes 49,219 active cases and 2,549 patients who died due to coronavirus.