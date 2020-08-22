Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Marathi Greetings: It is that time of the year again when your phone is filled with "Ganesh Chaturthi Chya Hardik Shubhechha" messages. Yes, August 22 marks the celebration of Ganesha Chaturthi 2020 this year. The Hindu festival held in honour of Lord Ganesha's birthday. He is the son of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati and Hindu God of Good Luck, Wisdom and Prosperity. Before beginning with the puja ceremony on shubh muhurat, everyone celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi wish their near and dear ones on the big festival. Ganesh Chaturthi wishes in Marathi is more popular simply because the festival is primarily celebrated in the states of Maharashtra and nearby regions. Presenting you in this article is our beautiful collection of Best Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 WhatsApp messages, SMSes, Ganpati images, photos, Ganesh Chaturthi greetings in Marathi, Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 images, Ganehsotsav quotes and Ganesh Chaturthi wallpapers to wish every one of the auspicious occasion. Thanks to technology, people who are away come together and wish for each others' blessings and well-being. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Greetings and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Lord Ganesha Photos, Facebook GIFs, Instagram Status Quotes and Messages to Wish on Ganeshotsav.

A little look into the history, Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi was started by Bal Gangadhar Tilak as a measure to get people together and united against the British rulers. The Britishers that time did not oppose people to have mass gatherings, but the festival of Ganpati proved to be a good measure of coming together. Now people have elaborate celebrations with decorating the house, there are theme-based decorations, all for welcoming their favourite God. Ganesh Chaturthi Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 With New WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations may have started in the state of Maharashtra but the festival does not limit only to Maharashtrians. People from other religious beliefs too, have Ganpati celebrations. If you have been searching for Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 WhatsApp messages in Marahti, Vinayaka Chaturthi greetings in Marathi, Ganeshotsav GIFs or Ganesha images to send to your friends, relatives and well-wishers we have some for you. You can also update Facebook statuses wishing your friend-list on this auspicious day.

Message reads: Sarvanna Ganesh Chaturthichya Hardik Shubhecha.

Tumchya manokamna purna hovot, sarvanna sukh, samruddhi, aishwarya, shaanti, aarogya labho hich bappa charni ichcha.

Message reads: Tumchya Ayushyatla anand Ganeshachya pota evdha vishal aso, Adchani undra itkya lahan aso, ayushya sonde itke lamb aso, Kshan modaka itke god aso. Ganesh Chaturthichya Hardik Shubhecha.

Message reads: Sajli avaghi dharti, pahnyas tumchi kirti.. Tumhi yenar mahtlyavar nasnasaat bharli sfurti.. Aturta fakt aagmanachi karan Chaturthi aamchya Ganesha chi.. Ganpati Bappa Moraya!

Message reads: Bappachya aagmanane aaplya jivnat bharbharun sukh, samruddhi, aishwarya yevo, hich Ganraya kade prarthana. Ganesh Chaturthichya tumha sarvanna khup khup shubhecha.

Message reads: Aajpasun suru honarya Ganeshotsavachya tumhala va tumchya kutumbiyanna hardik shubhecha. Buddhicha devata aslela Ganpatiraya, apna sarvanna sukh, samruddhi va yash praptisathi aashirwad devo. Ashi tyachya charni prarthna. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Ganesh Chaturthi GIFs

Message reads: Ganeshostav Chya Hardik Shubhecha. Tumchya Manokamna Purna Hovot, Sarvanna Sukh, Samruddhi, Aishwarya, Shaanti, Aarogya Labho Hich Bappa Charni Ichcha.

Message reads: Ganesh Chaturthichya Hardik Shubhechcha!

Message reads: Gajanana Shri Ganaraya, Aadi Vandu Tuj Morya. Ganpati-Bappa-Morya! Mangal-Murti-Morya! Ganesh ChaturthiChya Hardik Shubhechcha.

How to Download Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

You can download Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp Stickers 2020 from Play Store online. They're providing numerous festive packs to send new Ganesh Chaturthi messages wishing luck, prosperity, happiness to your friends and family. HERE is the download link. Wish you all a very Happy Ganeshotsav!

As August 22 is here, we at LatestLY, wish you and your family a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020. We hope that you have a great time this festive season. Do share these latest and most popular Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 wishes and greetings with your loved ones on this grand festive occasion.

