New Delhi, July 8: Gangster Vikas Dubey, the prime accused in the killing of eight policemen in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, is now a COVID-19 suspect after one of his aides was found to be infected with the deadly virus on Wednesday. According to reports, Prabhat, who was with Vikas Dubey until he fled from Faridabad, tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), a report said. He along with Shrawan and Ankur were arrested by the Haryana police on Tuesday afternoon. Kanpur Encounter: Suspended SHO Vinay Tiwari, Beat Incharge KK Sharma Tipped Off Gangster Vikas Dubey About Raid, Say UP Police.

While Shrawan and Ankur tested negative, Prabhat was found to be infected with COVID-19 during testing by jail authorities. Prabhat has been sent to transit remand for 24 hours. Shrawan and Ankur have been sent to 14-day judicial custody. The three aides of Dubey were arrested after the Haryana police conducted a raid at the Faridabad hotel. The dreaded gangster was seen in CCTV footage of the hotel. Kanpur Encounter Case: Bounty on History-Sheeter Vikas Dubey Increased to Rs 5 Lakh by UP Police.

A high alert has been sounded in Faridabad, Gurugram and Delhi amid speculation that Dubey may surrender in the National Capital Region (NCR). The Uttar Pradesh STF was also conducting raids at various locations in its search for the absconding criminal, including in Greater Noida. The Haryana crime branch is conducting searches in Faridabad. Adjoining districts such as Gurugram, Palwal, Nuh are on high alert.

Dubey is responsible for the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur on July 3. He has not been arrested even though it is now five days since the incident took place. Earlier today, one of his accomplices Amar Dubey was shot dead in an encounter in Hamirpur district while another accomplice, Shyamu Bajpai, was arrested in Kanpur after a brief encounter.

