Gary Chivichyan: Armenia’s Basketball Icon (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Chivichyan was the only Armenian on scholarship that played basketball in Division 1 this past season. Proud of his Armenian heritage, he has become a significant advocate for competitive sports and the benefits they provide to communities all over the world. Chivichyan completed his senior year at the University of the Pacific ranking second in points scored on a 13-man rotation team. Chivichyan had a marked effect on the team’s performance, as he brought his elite shooting skills to the table and translated them smoothly into a keen ability to score. He is regarded as a possible NBA prospect and is expected to have multiple workouts with potential suitors. His appeal spans the US, Europe, and the Middle East. A prospective endorser remarked that “He has the potential to sell jerseys, fill the seats, and has a great story that makes people gravitate towards him”. As he leaves school, Chivichyan is focused on continuing to improve his game and becoming a strong role model for Armenian youth.

A young up and coming basketball star who is taking his game to the next level with every passing season. Six foot five inches of unparalleled game, Chivichyan is coming to the end of his career with a record of 235 three-pointers and considered to be one of the top shooters in college basketball. During his 3 years playing at Idaho State, he was one of the school’s most successful long-range shooters in history, finishing fourth in their record books for three-point shots. Now his career is drawing to a close and he is finishing out his eligibility at the University of the Pacific, supported by his family, which represents the likes of his brother Arthur Chivichyan, a professional Judoka and founder of The Elite Institute and his father, MMA Hall Of Famer, Gokor Chivichyan.

Immense Player Potential

There’s a reason Gary Chivichyan has become the best-known Armenian basketball player in history. His game is only getting stronger and he has become immensely popular through his powerful network, large community and social media presence, which allows him to cultivate and engage with his fans.

A Global Force

Chivichyan has become increasingly prominent in the media and is courting attention from a range of investors, sponsors, sports brands, and more. His success has been commented on by several media-related outlets nationwide, including ESPN, FOX, NBC, and CBS. Chivichyan will soon be seeking out a reliable and successful agent who’s ready to make the most of his potential. Furthermore, he is seeking the right management team to capitalize on his brand. His unique story and potential is undeniable and it’s expected that Chivichyan will become a household name in the coming years, not only across the United States but around the world.

2019-2020 Pacific Tigers Achievements

The Pacific Tigers has had one of their most successful seasons in school history. The program was taken over by ex-NBA player Damon Stoudamire four years ago with hopes to turn Pacific into a competitive WCC school. In the 2019-2020 season, The University of Pacific Men’s basketball team