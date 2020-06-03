George Fernandes Birth Anniversary: Dr Harsh Vardhan, Suresh Prabhu And Other Political Leaders Pay Tribute to Former Defence Minister

George Fernandes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, June 3: On the occasion of George Fernandes birth anniversary today, politicians have paid their heartfelt tributes to the great political leader. From Dr Harsh Vardhan, Suresh Prabhu to other leaders, they have remembered Fernandes' contribution as India's former Defence Minister.

Fernandes served the nation between the year 1998 and 2004. George Fernandes, the senior Janata Dal leader before he founded the Samata Party, was one of the most prominent leaders from the socialist movement in the 1970s. During the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government, Fernandes served the defence ministry primarily but also help several other departments such as industry, railways and communications. George Fernandes Dies After Long Battle With Alzheimer’s Disease: Top Facts About This Degenerative Illness.

Here's what Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted:

My heartfelt tributes to one of the most charismatic leaders & a great statesman! A firebrand trade unionist & socialist, #GeorgeFernandes belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste,religious,regional identities leaving an indelible mark on Indian politics pic.twitter.com/h4N0RukSRp — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 3, 2020

Suresh Prabhu's message in memory of George Fernandes:

Fire that was never extinguished,spark of unending struggle for welfare of common man-working class never died,flame of patriotism kept alive,fight for civil liberties never ceased.memories of 1of great sons of India #GeorgeFernandes are alive for ever.All cherish his life&work pic.twitter.com/pmxXGNwFOJ — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) June 3, 2020

Check Jayanta Malla Baruah's tweet:

Tributes to the former Defence Minister of India Shri #GeorgeFernandes on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/YPQERe0xZ8 — Jayanta Malla Baruah (@jayanta_malla) June 3, 2020

N.Biren Singh's message on George Fernandes's birth anniversary

My heartfelt tributes to Geroge Fernades ji on his jayanti. He will be remembered not just as a socialist or leader of trade union, but, also as a charismatic leader & a great statesman. Salute to the proud son of India.#GeorgeFernandes pic.twitter.com/ZSEGgrrOhu — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 3, 2020

Here's what Chandrakant Patil tweeted:

Last year Fernandes died at the age of 88 after suffering from a neurodegenerative disorder, Alzheimer's. He was also affected by the H1N1 virus or also called Swine Flu at the time of his death. LatestLY pays tribute to the great leader on his birth anniversary.