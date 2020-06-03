George Fernandes Birth Anniversary: Dr Harsh Vardhan, Suresh Prabhu And Other Political Leaders Pay Tribute to Former Defence Minister
New Delhi, June 3:  On the occasion of George Fernandes birth anniversary today, politicians have paid their heartfelt tributes to the great political leader. From Dr Harsh Vardhan, Suresh Prabhu to other leaders, they have remembered Fernandes' contribution as India's former Defence Minister.

Fernandes served the nation between the year 1998 and 2004. George Fernandes, the senior Janata Dal leader before he founded the Samata Party, was one of the most prominent leaders from the socialist movement in the 1970s. During the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government, Fernandes served the defence ministry primarily but also help several other departments such as industry, railways and communications. George Fernandes Dies After Long Battle With Alzheimer’s Disease: Top Facts About This Degenerative Illness.

Last year Fernandes died at the age of 88 after suffering from a neurodegenerative disorder, Alzheimer's. He was also affected by the H1N1 virus or also called Swine Flu at the time of his death. LatestLY pays tribute to the great leader on his birth anniversary.