Lucknow, January 22: Months after Delhi's infamous Shraddha Walker Murder Case, where a man, Aaftab Poonawala, allegedly killed his roommate and chopped her body into 35 pieces before dumping them in different parts of the Kanjhawala area, came to light, a similar chop-horror has come to the fore from Ghaziabad. Reportedly, a man allegedly killed his wife's lover and chopped up his body into nearly 8 pieces to hide evidence. Andhra Pradesh Horror: Delhi-Styled Murder in Visakhapatnam, Woman's Chopped Body Parts Found in Drum After 18 Months.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the accused was identified as Meelal Prajapati. Reports said that Prajapati discovered his wife's extramarital affair with another Ghaziabad resident, Akshay, a 25-year-old man, and decided to kill him. Once, while Meelal was away, Akshay had visited his house and his wife had made tea. However, the boiling tea fell on his daughter's feet. Meelal returned later and took his daughter to the hospital, where she got admitted as the burns were serious. Shraddha Walkar Murder-Like Case in Rajasthan: Police Get Remand of Jaipur Man Who Killed Aunt, Chopped Body Into Pieces; 8 Body Parts Recovered (Disturbing Pics).

Here, Meelal told his wife to call Akshay to help with housework since he would be busy with their daughter in the hospital. Milal, however, attacked Akshay and slit his throat. Later, the accused chopped up his body and stuffed the parts in gunny bags, and threw them in a garbage dump in Khoda Colony. The murder came to light on Saturday morning when the locals alerted the police after the stray dogs started gathering around gunny bags. The accused was later arrested by the police.

