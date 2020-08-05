Panaji, August 5: Amid a spree of new infections reported in Goa, the state government has decided to tighten the rules for incoming passengers. All returning migrants, as well as tourists and other visitors to the coastal state, are required to remain in 14-day home isolation following their arrival. India's Single-Day COVID-19 Recovery Count Reaches 51,706, Highest So Far, Cure Rate Improves to 67.19%; Case Fatality Rate Dips to 2.09%.

If home isolation is not possible, then the passenger will have to undergo two weeks of institutional quarantine, whose charge would be claimed by him or her by the government, said the fresh guidelines issued by the Airport Authority of India.

"All passengers arriving in Goa are required to go for 14 days of home quarantine or they can opt for 14 days of paid institutional quarantine," the guidelines stated.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by 259 on Tuesday to reach 7,075, while four deaths took the toll to 60, an official said.A total of 238 people were discharged during the day, taking the number of such cases to 5,114, leaving the state with 1,901 active cases, he said.

"A 29-year-old man, a 79-year-old woman, a 54-year- old man and an 80-year-old man died. On Tuesday, a total of 2,866 samples were tested, of which 259 were positive, 2,037 negative and reports of 570 reports are awaited," he informed.

Goa''s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 7,075, new cases 259, deaths 60, discharged 5,114, active cases 1,901, samples tested till date 1,37,575.

