New Delhi, August 5: India on Wednesday recorded the highest ever single-day recoveries in the last 24 hours. India's COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 67.19 percent after 51,706 coronavirus patients recovered since Tuesday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 12,82,215 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Active cases in the country also decreased to 5,86,244 from 5,86,298 as compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, The Case Fatality Rate stands at 2.09 percent on August 5. The Centre said, "Coordinated implementation of "Test, Track, Treat" strategy by the Union and State/UT governments has ensured that the CFR has been low when compared to the global scenario and it has been progressively falling." Mumbai Sero Survey Results: 57% in Slums, 16% in Societies Exposed to COVID-19, Developed Antibodies.

India conducted 6,19,652 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. It for the second consecutive day that over six lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted. "The cumulative testing as on date has reached 2,14,84,402. The tests per million has seen a sharp increase to 15568," said the Union Health Ministry

Statement by Home Ministry:

India has continued testing over 6 lakh COVID-19 samples for the second consecutive day. With 6,19,652 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative testing as on date has reached 2,14,84,402. The tests per million has seen a sharp increase to 15568: Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/usB7LUcfOY — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

On Wednesday, India's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday crossed the 19-lakh mark with the single-day spike of 52,509 new cases and 857 deaths in the 24-hour time period. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 39,795. India remains the third worst-hit nation after the US and Brazil.

