Goa is Corona Free, Foreign Tourists Will Return But After Some Time, Says Governor Satya Pal Malik

Goa tourism. (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Panaji, May 23: With the Union Ministry for Civil Aviation announcing that all domestic flights are set to start operations from May 25, Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said that domestic tourists will come to the state as Goa is corona free. Malik was of the opinion that it will take time for foreign tourists to return but they too will come.

Expressing his opinion on domestic flights resuming services from Monday, Malik said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Goa is corona free so domestic tourists will come here. It will take time for foreign tourists to return but they too will come. This is not a long-term loss to the industry." Goa, Once COVID-19 Free, Sees Spike of 35 New Cases Taking Overall Tally to 41.

Here's what the Goa Governor said:

Goa is #corona free so domestic tourists will come here. It will take time for foreign tourists to return but they too will come. This is not a longterm loss to the industry: Satya Pal Malik, Goa Governor on future of tourism in the state pic.twitter.com/8Mxc7aqviP — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020

Earlier, Delhi International Airport Limited said that all the flights will be operating from Terminal 3 from May 25. In the meantime, Union Civil Aviation Ministry issued guidelines for all passengers taking flights from Monday onwards.

Here's What MoCA said:

With domestic flights all set to start operations from 25th May, here are some guidelines for all passengers. These guidelines should be followed by passenger while heading towards their destination from airport.#WeShallOvercome #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/eXeZRH0ZvD — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) May 21, 2020

Among the guideline include maintenance of social distancing at all places, exit of transit passengers have been barred and passengers to use digital payments for authorised taxis. Restrictions on movements during the flights and baggage limitations have also been announced.