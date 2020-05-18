Goa, Once COVID-19 Free, Sees Spike of 35 New Cases Taking Overall Tally to 41

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Panaji, May 18: Days after Goa, the tourist hub of India, declared itself COVID-19 free with zero active cases, a number of new infections have been reported. The tally of active cases surged significantly on Monday, as 35 new positive patients were reported. The total number of cases surged to 41 in the state, whereas, no death has been reported so far. Coronavirus Live Tracker: Map The Spread of COVID-19 in All States of India.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, in his press briefing today, confirmed that the tally has surged in the coastal state. He appealed the residents to exercise social-distancing measures and added that all forms of mass gatherings will be prohibited and places of worship will remain shut.

Update by ANI

35 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the state. The total number of cases in the state is now 41: Goa CM Pramod Sawant pic.twitter.com/QZdc9jBiyb — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

"35 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the state. The total number of cases in the state is now 41," Sawant was reported as saying. The BJP-led government in the state is adopting a cautious approach and has also conveyed to the Centre that it won't permit south-bound special trains from Delhi to halt at Madgaon station.

Bordering Maharashtra and Karnataka have recorded way more cases than Goa. In Maharashtra, the tally accelerated to above 35,000 today, with Mumbai alone accounting for 21,152 positive cases. In Karnataka, the toll of infections has reached 1,147. Nationwide, the count of COVID-19 cases has reached to 96,169, which includes over 36,000 recovered patients.