Goa: OPDs to Start From May 6 With 50 Percent Staff, Says Health Minister Vishwajit Rane

Panaji, May 3: All out-patient departments in hospitals in Goa, including the nodal GMCH, will be allowed to function from Wednesday with 50 per cent staff.

The decision to restart OPDs in community, primary and urban health centres, district and sub-district hospitals as well as Goa Medical College and Hospital was approved by state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. Section 144 Should Continue in Goa, Even After Coronavirus Lockdown, Says CM Pramod Sawant.

"We may open all OPDs, including GMC, with 50 per cent load factor from Wednesday. Protective gears and N95 masks to be provided to the doctors conducting OPDs," Rane said in a noting moved to the health department, a copy of which is with PTI.