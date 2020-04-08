Section 144 Should Continue in Goa, Even After Coronavirus Lockdown, Says CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo Credits: ANI)

Panaji, April 8: Most ministers in Goa on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to continue with prohibitory orders until the coronavirus threat ended, even as several other ministerial colleagues called for extension of the 21-day lockdown by a few more days.

Speaking to reporters after a Cabinet meeting at the State Secretariat, the ministers unanimously said that the Goa government would eventually go by the decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi once the 21-day lockdown ends on April 14. Uttar Pradesh Government to Completely Seal 15 Districts From Midnight to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus; Check Full List.

"I have put my view that Section 144 (of teh Criminal Procedure Code) should be in place till COVID-19 threat is resolved. We support the Chief Minister about whatever decision he takes. We are all firm that the lockdown should continue," Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

Ports Minister Michael Lobo also said that he had recommended an extension of the lockdown by 15 days and continuance of imposition of prohibitory orders that bans assembly of four or more persons for another six months.

"Even after the extended lockdown ends, social distancing will have to be maintained for another six months. Section 144 should continue at the same time, even after the lockdown ends," Lobo said.

The Minister also said that the government has to consider re-opening the tourism industry after the lockdown, with proper protocols in place, because it was the primary bread-earner for Goa people. Coronavirus Cases Reach 5,194 in India, Death Toll Jumps to 149; 773 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Past 24 Hours in The Country.

"Tourism is our only bread and butter. Right now, we do not have any bread, forget butter," Lobo said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that he would be making recommendations on the lockdown to the Prime Minister's Office, based on the views put forth by his cabinet colleagues.