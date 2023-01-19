Mumbai, January 19: In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, a security guard was stabbed to death in front of his wife in Dharavi. The incident took place on Tuesday night after the 32-year-old security guard was killed over a petty argument. The police arrested three accused who have been identified as Ali Hussain Ali Hassan Khan (20), Sahil Ali Sajid Ali Shaikh (20) and Ayan Shahid Khan (18).

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the deceased identified as Mohammed Jahid, worked as a security guard at HB Shivdasani Garden in Sion. Police officials said that on Sunday, Jahid had stopped a few people from climbing a roof after they said that their shuttlecock was stuck. The incident led to an argument between them post which, a case was field against both parties. Mumbai Local Train Commuter Molested by Man Who Unzipped His Pants, Accused Thrashed by Other Passengers.

On Tuesday, when Jahid was on his way home with his wife, Malksaba (25), two of the accused stopped them on the 90-Feet-Road in Dharavi. "The two got into an argument with Jahid. In the scuffle that ensued, Jahid fell. When he got up Hassan stabbed him multiple times. When his wife Malksaba tried to intervene, she too was assaulted," a police officer said.

He further said that the attackers fled from the spot after public gathered hearing the husband and wife's scream. Following this, Jahid was rushed to Sion hospital, however, doctors declared him dead. Malksaba was treated and discharged immediately.

Speaking about the incident, Pradeep Salekar, police inspector of Dharavi police station said, "Her husband had told her that on Monday some youths were trying to climb up the roof of a room in the garden to remove their shuttlecock and he had gotten into an argument with them." Mumbai Shocker: Woman Slaps Drunk Man After He Molests Her at Malad Railway Station; Accused Arrested.

He further added, "One of them was Hassan. Later the youths lodged a complaint against him claiming that he had allegedly assaulted them with a sickle and Hassan had suffered injuries on the head. We had questioned Jahid in that regard." The officer said they had filed a cross-case based on Jahid's complaint in connection with Sunday's incident.

