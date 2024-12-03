New Delhi, December 3: Gold prices on Tuesday increased Rs 73 to Rs 76,760 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 73 or 0.1 per cent at Rs 76,760 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,400 lots. Gold Rate Today, December 3, 2024: As Gold Prices Fall by INR 200, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold futures rose 0.07 per cent to USD 2,640.89 per ounce in New York.