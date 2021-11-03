Dhanteras has proved to be record breaking this time as for the first time in the last two years, 15 tonnes of gold jewellery worth Rs 7.5 thousand crores has been sold on Dhanteras.

Due to the weak economy and the lockdown for the last two years, people refrained from buying gold and silver. Gold prices were on the higher side in 2019 and 2020. But this year gold prices remained stable, or marginally higher. Titan, the jewelery arm of the Tata Group, has seen a 77% jump in earnings for the quarter ended September 30 on a year-on-year basis. Gold Prices Today: Know City Wise Rates Of Yellow Metal Ahead of Diwali 2021

Gold traders in the country were facing recession since the time of Corona. Amid high expectations this time, the record breaking sale will give them huge relief. In cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, there was a good rush of customers at the gold shops. The Confederation of All India (CAT) said that around 15 tonnes of gold jewelery has been sold across the country on Dhanteras.

According to the Confederation of All India Traders, Business worth Rs 1,000 crore was done in Delhi while Rs 2,000 crore was traded in South India. As there is a tradition in India to buy gold or silver utensils or coins on the day of Dhanteras every year there is a good sale of gold and silver on the day of Dhanteras. In the first half of 2021, 700 tonnes of gold were imported.

According to some traders, the price of gold has been on the lower levels so far this year. This may be a reason why gold sales have touched pre Covid levels. Record sales of gold coins along with gold ornaments will come as a huge boost to people working in this sector.

