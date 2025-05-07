A momentary blackout occurred at Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on Wednesday evening, May 7, as part of a nationwide civil defence mock drill ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The lights were restored shortly after, marking the end of the brief drill. This exercise comes in the wake of rising India-Pakistan tensions following Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan. The operation was a response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives last month in Jammu and Kashmir. Blackout in Delhi: NDMC Enforces 15-Minute Power Cut in India Gate, Connaught Place, and Other Areas During Civil Defence Mock Drill (Watch Videos).

Golden Temple Goes Dark During Nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drill

#WATCH | Lights turn back on at Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, following the blackout as part of the mock drill ordered by the MHA. pic.twitter.com/r5SWvuRwTC — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)