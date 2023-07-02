Lucknow, July 2: For the second consecutive year, Lucknow Zoo has welcomed 10 offspring of gharials.

Zoo assistant director and chief veterinarian Dr Utkarsh Shukla said it is yet to be ascertained if the mother gharial is the same that had laid eggs last year or the other one. Crocodile Trail: Mumbai Zoo Launches Underwater Viewing Deck To See Crocodiles and Gharials.

“There are three adult male and four female gharials in the zoo. Mumbai Zoo: Newborn Penguin Triplets the Centre of Attraction at Byculla's Rani Baug This Holiday Season (Watch Video).

"As all of them look identical, it is difficult to say if it is the same gharial which had laid eggs last year or the other one," said Shukla, adding, "We are trying to get the exact count of the baby gharials who were born on Saturday.” Zoo director Aditi Sharma said with their birth, the gharial count in the zoo has increased to 28.

