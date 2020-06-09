Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Hiked For Third Consecutive Day on June 9, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities

Fuel Prices in India (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 9: Petrol and diesel prices in India continued to see a rise for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. The price of petrol was hiked by 54 paise per litre while that of diesel by 58 paise a litre on June 9. In the last three days, the price of petrol and diesel have seen a surge of more than Rs 1.7 per litre. With the latest hike, the price of petrol was sold at Rs 73 per litre in Delhi, Rs 80.01 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 77.08 per litre in Chennai and Rs 74.98 per litre in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel in Delhi is Rs 71.17 per litre, Rs 69.92 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 69.74 per litre in Chennai and Rs 67.23 per litre in Kolkata, according to Indian Oil Corporation website. On June 7 and June 8, the fuel prices were hiked by 60 paise per litre each after state-owned oil firms reverted to daily price revisions following a gap of almost three months. Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked by 60 Paisa Per Litre for Second Straight Day.

Check Petrol & Diesel Price in Metro Cities on June 9, 2020:

Metro Cities Petrol Price/ Ltr Diesel Price/ Ltr Mumbai Rs 80.01 Rs 69.92 Delhi Rs 73.00 Rs 71.17 Chennai Rs 77.08 Rs 69.74 Kolkata Rs 74.98 Rs 67.23

On June 7, oil marketing companies had resumed the dynamic pricing system for daily revision of fuel prices after a gap of 80 days. On the first day of resumption, the price of both petrol and diesel was increased by 60 paise to Rs 71.86 and Rs 69.99 per litre, respectively. The fuel prices were last revised under the dynamic pricing policy on March 16 and there were few instances of price hike only when the respective state governments hiked VAT or cess. According to market experts, the international rates have rebounded and oil companies having exhausted all the margin are now passing on the increase to customers.