New Delhi, February 11: Shelving its earlier proposal of using various social media platforms including WhatsApp for salary communication, the Labour Ministry reportedly will not allow any such discussions over the online networking platforms. This comes amid the rapidly increasing concerns over privacy on such platforms. Many fear that the move might enable the social media platform to access the social security number and other details of the employees.

"The anomaly will be corrected and the government will remove social media and WhatsApp from wage communication draft notification, Union Labour Secretary Apurva Chandra said, as per a report by Mint. "We will amend that portion. We value the privacy concerns of employees. The drafts will be finalized soon and you will see that social media, including WhatsApp will not be there in the final standing orders," added Chandra. Centre May Allow 4-Day Work Per Week Under Its New Labour Codes.

The Union Labour Ministry in its draft proposal for the new labour laws due to be implemented from April this year had said, “All payment including wages to the workers shall be paid by crediting in the bank account of worker on electronic mode or digital form. Intimation to the payment made to a worker shall be sent to him through short messaging service (SMS) or e-mail or social media communication, such as, WhatsApp or by issuing a slip."WhatsApp Delays Implementation of New Privacy Policy by Three Months Amid Severe Criticism.

Ever since it was out, various experts reportedly criticised the move claiming that it would compromise on the personal and contractual details of the employee. Many believed that the move would legitimise the social media platforms in formal and institutional communication.

