Govt Advisory on Homemade Masks Released Amid Biggest Spike So Far in India's COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, April 4: The Indian government issued an advisory on the usage of homemade masks amid the biggest spike witnessed by the nation so far in the number of coronavirus positive cases. The advisory - a set of directives released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare - guides the common persons on how to use masks and face covers made by themselves. India's COVID-19 Cases Surge to 2,902 Cases With Over 600 Infections in Last 24 Hours.

The Health Ministry has warned those with symptomatic conditions, or the health workers treating COVID-19 patients, from using such masks. In such cases, only the specified face covers must be worn as precautionary measures. For others, the government said, it is recommended to use to the homemade face covers as a guard against the virus.

While using the facecovers, it must be ensured that the person washes his hand with soap or alcohol-based sanitisers. Further, one must avoid touching his face or mouth to adjust the masks after wearing them.

Check Full Test of Advisory Issued by the Health Ministry

We are aware that social distancing and personal hygiene are keys to prevent COVID 19 infections. Certain countries have claimed benefits of homemade face cover for the general public. Such homemade face cover is a good method for maintaining personal hygiene. Such usage certainly will help in maintaining overall hygienic health conditions. Therefore, it is suggested that such people who are not suffering from medical conditions or having breathing difficulties may use the handmade reusable face cover, particularly when they step out of their house. This will help in protecting the community at large. This face cover is not recommended for either health workers or those working with or in contact with COVID 19 patients or are patients themselves as these categories of people are required to wear specified protective gear. It is advised that two sets of such face covers be made so that one can be washed while the other is used. Hand washing would still remain essential criteria and hand should be washed before wearing the face cover. Such face covers should also not be thrown anywhere but kept safely, washed properly with soap and hot water and dried properly before they are used. These face covers could be made out of clean cloth available at home, which needs to be thoroughly cleaned and washed before a face cover is stitched/made. The face cover should be prepared in such a manner that it can cover the mouth and nose completely and can be tied over the face easily. There must not be a sharing of face covers and a face cover must be used by only one individual. So, in a family of several members, each member should have a separate face cover.

In the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus cases surged by over 600 cases to reach 2,902. The worst affected state is Maharashtra with 423 cases, followed by 411 in Tamil Nadu, 386 in Delhi and 295 in Kerala. The death toll currently stands at 68. The current phase of lockdown, which the government has announced to contain COVID-19 spread, would end on April 14.