New Delhi, March 8: To mark the 75 years of India's independence, the Narendra Modi-led government will roll out year-long celebrations with events, exhibitions and several tourism outreach programs across the country from August 2021. The slew of programmes and projects are aimed to showcase the governance, development, reform, progress, and policies of the government over the years. Reports inform that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off the festivities on March 12, which is on the day when the country will mark the 91st anniversary of the historic Dandi March.

India will mark its 75th Independence Day in the year 2022. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Ministry of Culture will include exhibitions on freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Vallabhbhai Patel, and Subhas Chandra Bose. Meanwhile, all state governments will come up with their own plans to mark the occasion. Reports inform that the Smart City Mission has identified 163 projects worth Rs 20,404 crore which will be inaugurated in the 75th year.

The country will also celebrate 2022 as the Visit India Year through a promotion campaign to promote tourism. The report stated that the 'Visit India Year' that will be held in 2022 will lay a strong emphasis on India's heritage, yoga, culture, and art. Moreover, in each state of India, specific sites will be identified to be developed and promoted under the 'Dekho Apna Desh scheme'. The 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' program in India will commence 75 weeks prior to August 15, 2022, and end on August 15, 2023.

According to officials, PM Narendra Modi is likely to hold a meeting early next week, after which the final plan will be announced. Moreover, the Centre has formed a 259-member committee headed by PM Narendra Modi to commemorate India’s 75th Independence Day.

