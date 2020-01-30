Gudiya Gangrape Case: Delhi Court Sentences Two Convicts to 20 Years of Imprisonment; Survivor's Kin to Move High Court

One of the convicts in Gudiya gangrape case attacked journalists outside Karkardooma court (Photo Credits: ANI/Screengrab)

New Delhi, January 30: A Delhi court on Thursday sentenced two convicts to 20 years in jail for gangraping a five-year-old girl. The court also granted a compensation of Rs 11 lakh compensation to the rape survivor. The convicts - Manoj Shah and Pradeep Kumar- were found guilty earlier this month for sexually assaulting the girl in 2013 in East Delhi. Gudiya Rape Case: Two Found Guilty by Delhi Court, Convict Attacks Journalists After Verdict (Watch Video).

On January 18, while pronouncing the verdict, Additional Sessions Judge Naresh Kumar Malhotra had said that the child, who was just five years old, experienced exceptional depravity and extreme brutality. According to a report published in India Today, Advocate HS Phoolka, appearing for the survivor will appeal against the order in the high court and will seek life imprisonment for the convicts. Meanwhile, the girl father demanded the death penalty for the convicts. Woman Raped in Moving Car in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh CM Orders Magisterial Inquiry.

Shah and Kumar had raped the girl at Gandhi Nagar area on April 15, 2013, and shoved objects in her private parts. The convicts fled from the spot after committing the crime, leaving the victim at Shah's room, believing her to be dead. The child was rescued 40 hours later on April 17, 2013.