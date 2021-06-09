Hyderabad, June 9: In a shocking incident, a woman in Hyderabad thrashed her 3-year-old son to death as he kept crying continuously. Reports inform that a murder case was registered against a 24-year-old woman and her paramour for allegedly beating the kid to death at their house in Jeedimetla. According to a report by TOI, the kid was the son of an autorickshaw driver named Suresh, who had married Udaya 4 years ago.

However, due to personal differences with Suresh, his wife had moved to her sister's house with their son around two years back. After moving to her sister's house, Udaya ended up in an affair with a man named Bhaskar following which the duo took a room for rent in Bhagatsingh Nagar in Jeedimetla. Jeedimetla inspector K Balaraj was quoted in the TOI report saying that whenever Suresh wanted to meet his son, his wife used to go to her sister's house.

It was on Tuesday that Udaya and Bhaskar hit the boy continuously with an immersion rod’s cable when he was crying. The kid fell unconscious after the duo thrashed him brutally with the rod. They took him to a hospital in Sooraram where he was declared brought dead. The Police have registered against the duo based on a complaint lodged by Suresh.

