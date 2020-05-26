Gujarat BJP Member Dr Aditya Upadhyay, Former Minister Madhubhai Thakore's Wife Die of COVID-19 in Ahmedabad

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Ahmedabad, May 26: On Monday, Ahmedabad reported more than 300 COVID-19 positive cases for the second time since the outbreak of novel coronavirus pandemic in India. The infection also claimed 30 lives yesterday. Dr Aditya Upadhyay, a well-known orthopaedic surgeon, and a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cabinet minister’s wife also succumbed to the virus, The Indian Express reported. Ahmed Patel Highlights Falling Day-Wise COVID-19 Tests in Ahmedabad, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Presents Cumulative Data to Defend; See Tweets.

Upadhayay was the convener of BJP's Doctor cell of Bapunagar assembly constituency. He was initially admitted at SVP Hospital and then shifted to Sterling Hospital in Ahmedabad, where he died due to COVID-19. His wife and son have also tested positive and are currently being treated. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All States of India.

According to the report by The Indian Express, former cabinet minister Madhubhai Thakore's wife Madhuben Thakore too succumbed to the infection on the same day. Well-known builder and ex-president of Karnavati and Rajpath clubs, Narsinh G Patel also died due to COVID-19.

According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Gujarat has recorded 14,460 Covid-19 cases. Of this, 888 people have died and 6,636 individuals have been recovered.