Ahmedabad, October 15: Four policemen were among eight people arrested for gambling in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city. A team of the State Monitoring Cell, headed by Superintendent of Police Nirlipt Rai, on Friday evening raided a gambling den and arrested eight persons. Gujarat Shocker: Govt Employee Shot Dead by Wife’s Paramour in Gandhinagar, Two Arrested.

The arrested included Police Sub Inspector Dharmendrasinh Parmar, Kheda, Ahmedabad crime branch's Assistant Sub-Inspector Hitendrasinh Champawat, Hitendrasinh Takhatsinh serving at Naroda Police station and Ahmedabad city police control room constable Kishorsinh Anupsinh. Police have recovered Rs 1.80 lakh cash, a car and two two-wheelers during the raid. Gujarat Police Arrests Youth After Video of Them Doing Dangerous Car Stunts in Nyari Dam Goes Viral.

The Monitoring cell officer said that the said gambling den is run by Lakshman Rawat alias Babu Dabhi, who is a habitual offender. Babu Dabhi was operating the den from his house in Sabarmati area, the police added.

