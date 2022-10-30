Rajkot, October 30: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly stabbed his wife to death in full public view in Bhavnagar, suspecting her of an extra-marital affair. The woman (50), identified as Chhaya Rathod was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen and hands by husband Raju near the busy Rupani Circle in the city on Friday evening.

Neha, the daughter-in-law of the deceased lodged a complaint with the police stating that she had been witnessing frequent quarrels between her in-laws for the past three years since she got married to their son Kuldeep, reported TOI.

The accused Raju suspected Chhaya of having an affair with a man named Vela Bharwad and started living separately in Surat. However, he returned to Bhavnagar but started living separately from the family.

Fed up of daily quarrels, Kuldeep and Neha also went to live separately. Kuldeep has a catering business.

Kuldeep had left for Mumbai in a train on Friday evening when at around 8:30pm, he called Neha to inform her that his father had stabbed his mother and asked her to rush to the hospital. When Neha reached there, doctors told her that Chhaya had succumbed.

Chhaya and Raju have two daughters and one son who are all married.

On Friday evening, Chhaya was going home when Raju reached there suddenly and started stabbing her brutally. Bharwad, who was at the spot, called an ambulance and took her to the hospital.

